V 1.8 - BOSS BATTLES plus - Part one

BOSS BATTLES

This updates adds a unique boss battle to each of the first four Bot Arenas (more boss battles will be added in future updates). Each of the first four arenas now has an additional room added to its ending, where the new bosses can be fought. These bosses have multiple independently animated body parts and multiple modes of attack.

BOT SPAWNERS HAVE DEFENCES

Bot Spawners were previously too easy to destroy, so now they have a chance to spawn with their own rotating gun and defense shields. The guns can have up to two fire modes (one for close defending and one for distant) and the shields can spawn in different orientations. Bot Spawners will remain defenseless in beginner mode, while the chance and power of defences spawning increases with higher game difficulties.

PLAYER HEALTH REGENERATION

A major problem with gameplay flow was that when the player had very low health they would have to wander the edges of the arena (sometimes for several minutes) hoping to find a medikit thrown by the crowd before bots had a chance to kill them. All players now have automatic health regeneration, which only kicks in when the player hasn’t taken damage for a certain amount of time (between 4 and 12 seconds, depending on gameplay difficulty level). The speed of health generation is also affected by game difficulty level. This mechanic also reduces the overall game difficulty, as I’d previously had reports of the game difficulty being too high even on the lower difficulties.

PLAYER CAMERA IMPROVEMENT

The player camera now has a third height position, allowing for a much closer view of the player and close enemies (good for short distance weapons like swords, flamethrowers and shotguns). Player still toggles between these camera heights using the upper D-pad button.

PLAYER APPEARANCE

Have darkened the player colours and made their material less shiny. Was looking too plastic previously.

BUG FIXES

After playing a PvP arena, then returning to main menu, the next PvP game selection screen would initially show the wrong arena choice. Fixed

In multiplayer, if one player dies and becomes a turret, pausing the game would then cause the turret’s camera to block a portion of the pause menu screen. Fixed.

Fixed disjointed shadows in Bot Arena 9.

Bot Trooper 5 (the sky blue one) was jumping far too often, making them very difficult to shoot. Reduced their jump frequency.

Visibility of UI elements (health and ammo bars). Sometimes these were being obscured when the player walked very close to arena walls. Being that I’m using Unity’s built-in render pipeline for faster game performance, I’ve been unable to layer over an additional camera to ensure UI always displays in the foreground. Have worked around this by significantly reducing the size and proximity of the UI displays in relation to player camera. This has massively reduced the amount of obstruction from arena walls.