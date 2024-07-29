V0.1.6 Update

Added some side quests for heavy weapon drawings such as long swords, wide knives, and giant axes.

Added some other side quests and corresponding rewards.

Added detailed effect display of Boss equipment skills.

Increased the explosion rate of Boss soul materials.

*Reduced the skill multiplier of Dao Tong's passive 2-Divine Craftsmanship self casting (this skill is too abnormal).

Fixed the issue where character skills such as Divine Punishment Chain would cause combat freezes.

Fixed the issue of not triggering the start and end timing of waves from the second wave onwards.

Fixed the issue where the passive 1-shattered stone formation of the Stone Clan girl was not effective. (But the Stone Clan Girl Passive 2 has not been fully implemented yet)

Fixed the issue where the spirit doctor combo would add blood to the opponent.

Fixed the issue where the synergy rate effect was not effective.

Fixed the issue of Blood Hunter - Revealing Weakness Ineffective (damage reduction attribute does not take effect when negative).

Fixed the issue in the v0.14 version update where Rain Master mistakenly configured a double advance action bar for friendly enemies.

Fixed the issue of incorrect description of spiritual equipment skills.

Fixed the issue of duplicate entries when melting equipment.

Fixed the issue of being able to repeatedly insert multiple media of the same type during casting.

Fixed the issue where sometimes item tips were not properly closed.

Fixed the issue of incorrect completion conditions for the side quest 'Release the Seal of Mingshan'.

*Attempted to fix the issue of forging sometimes getting stuck.