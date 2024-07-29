Update 7: The Recoloring Update

Dear tinkerers,

with our seventh Early Access content update, you're able to recolor your module's jacks with the new Paint Bucket modules. Also lots of bugfixes.

Thank you to everybody who is playing Rogue Voltage in Early Access.

Special thanks to everybody who joined the Discord to give feedback, post ideas, help brainstorming for new content and report bugs. Everybody is invited. Come nerd out with us!

NEW MODULES:

Paint Buckets - Allow the recoloring of jacks



GAMEPLAY:

Introduced Random Character Selection

BUGFIXES:

Fixed faulty Unstable Duplicator dropping as cracked

Time Bomb is now a storage module

Fixed a bug with Unstable Duplicator also duplicating the "Starting Loadout" property

Fixed an exploit with Effector Modules keeping their energy when playing with full control mode

Fixed a bug with Fire Gnats being able to target modules with their Fire status that are already out of order

Passive Storage Inductor now gets locked after activation

Fixed a bug with unstably duplicated Wind Up Toys not cracking properly

Fixed a bug with Nomad's Storm Lantern triggering when on cooldown

Fixed a bug with Malfunction Sensor not waiting for factories that produce modules on CD

Fixed wrong cursor sprite for Asha's Acceleration Screen

Lots of fixes in the Asian localization

Fixed a bug with Passthrough Modules not waiting for the Passthrough Booster

Fixed a bug with Cooldown not being applied after the battle has ended

KNOWN BUGS (that I still didn't manage to fix this week):

Controller and Steam Deck support is still messy. Sometimes you need to restart it on Steam Deck and then it works like a charm, sometimes it loses the cursor. I am working to improve this. Thank you for your patience.

Saving in camp rerolls jack colors in shop.

Sometimes a module's tooltip doesn't disappear normally

Steam Achievements are still a bit messy

Sometimes the collider of a collector module gets deactivated so you can't click it to wire

Game crashes when exiting after a longer play session

Storage inductor putting energy only after the regeneration cell already fired

Enjoy wiring up the new version, let me know what you think in the comments, over in the Steam Community Forums or the game's Discord .

If you're having fun with Rogue Voltage, please leave a Steam review, this helps us a lot!!

Thank you for playing.

All the best from summery Berlin,

Luca

Luca