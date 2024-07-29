Small update - July 29th

Changelog

Add system that determines if opponent will accept single combat instead of battle

Improve styling of leaving battlefield message

Fix archers standing in place after getting killed

Fix ladder widgets visibility when starting single combat

Fix issues related to quick battle army selection

Fix player spawning as faction leader on switch to new officer after dying

Fix quick battle commander not setting correctly for enemy team

Fix spawn side of army commanders before battle

Fix player leaving battlefield message flickering when playing as newly spawned officer

Fix game stalling in some cases after player dies

Fix units spawning on top of well during siege battles

Fix odd behavior after wandering too far from formations

Fix player spawning new officer when wandering too far from battlefield

If you experience any issues or bugs, you can report them using the ingame feedback form, steam discussion or on the recently reopened official discord server.

Join the discord here:

https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc