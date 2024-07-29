 Skip to content

Voor De Kroon update for 29 July 2024

Small update - July 29th

Share · View all patches · Build 15186019 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Changelog

  • Add system that determines if opponent will accept single combat instead of battle
  • Improve styling of leaving battlefield message
  • Fix archers standing in place after getting killed
  • Fix ladder widgets visibility when starting single combat
  • Fix issues related to quick battle army selection
  • Fix player spawning as faction leader on switch to new officer after dying
  • Fix quick battle commander not setting correctly for enemy team
  • Fix spawn side of army commanders before battle
  • Fix player leaving battlefield message flickering when playing as newly spawned officer
  • Fix game stalling in some cases after player dies
  • Fix units spawning on top of well during siege battles
  • Fix odd behavior after wandering too far from formations
  • Fix player spawning new officer when wandering too far from battlefield

If you experience any issues or bugs, you can report them using the ingame feedback form, steam discussion or on the recently reopened official discord server.

Join the discord here:
https://discord.com/invite/cTgXXfTmhc

