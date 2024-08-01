Soundtrack Release New Game Mode & PROMOTION

As promised here is the promotion & content release :

The ost of the game (more than 1h of synthwave music composed by Raphaël Ledent !),

A new Hard Mode for those who want more challenge,

for those who want more challenge, All these will be wrapped into discounted bundles, that will last 14 days,

We have added Achievements !

Also, this weekend we are participating to the Buster's Event.

The Buster's Event is a live caritative event organized here in Belgium with "Make A Wish". The funds collected during the event will be used to accomplish wishes of children in need. https://www.busters-event.be/ .

Changelog 1.2.1.1262

Added

Hard Mode

Leaderboard for Hard Mode

Achievements

Canals Quest only count tiles that have not already been counted. We've added a visual feedback to show what's going to be counted.

Quest flag size was reduced

Fixed