Hexocity update for 1 August 2024

Soundtrack Release New Game Mode & PROMOTION

1 August 2024

As promised here is the promotion & content release :

  • The ost of the game (more than 1h of synthwave music composed by Raphaël Ledent !),
  • A new Hard Mode for those who want more challenge,
  • All these will be wrapped into discounted bundles, that will last 14 days,
  • We have added Achievements !

Also, this weekend we are participating to the Buster's Event.
The Buster's Event is a live caritative event organized here in Belgium with "Make A Wish". The funds collected during the event will be used to accomplish wishes of children in need. https://www.busters-event.be/ .

Changelog 1.2.1.1262

Added

  • Hard Mode
  • Leaderboard for Hard Mode
  • Achievements

Updated

  • Canals Quest only count tiles that have not already been counted. We've added a visual feedback to show what's going to be counted.
  • Quest flag size was reduced

Fixed

  • Sometimes a tile had a wrong rotation angle
  • Some Leaderboard values were not update correctly

