Soundtrack Release New Game Mode & PROMOTION

As promised here is the promotion & content release :
- The ost of the game (more than 1h of synthwave music composed by Raphaël Ledent !),
- A new Hard Mode for those who want more challenge,
- All these will be wrapped into discounted bundles, that will last 14 days,
- We have added Achievements !
Also, this weekend we are participating to the Buster's Event.
The Buster's Event is a live caritative event organized here in Belgium with "Make A Wish". The funds collected during the event will be used to accomplish wishes of children in need. https://www.busters-event.be/ .
Changelog 1.2.1.1262
Added
- Hard Mode
- Leaderboard for Hard Mode
- Achievements
Updated
- Canals Quest only count tiles that have not already been counted. We've added a visual feedback to show what's going to be counted.
- Quest flag size was reduced
Fixed
- Sometimes a tile had a wrong rotation angle
- Some Leaderboard values were not update correctly
Changed files in this update