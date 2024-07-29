Hotfix #6 1.0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 15185319 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Major Matchmaking and Netplay Fixes

Apologies to those who may have been experiencing Matchmaking and connection issues for the past two days. The cause of these issues has been determined, and we should now be able to move forward with better caution to avoid similar disruptions to the service in the future 🥋

Patchnotes:

Netplay

Fixed a major bug that would silently remove the player from Matchmaking after 40 seconds, thus making it impossible to engage with Global Matchmaking.

Removed a behavior that was causing the game to hang/freeze when attempting to close after connecting to a game server.

Fixed a (new?) Results Screen bug that could cause an indefinite softlock when selecting Character Select/Change.

Fixed a 5 second softlock when making decisions at the results screen in unstable connections.

Fixed a false connection error symbol at the start of matches with high ping.

Addresed an oversight that allowed users to modify their Matchmaking Parameters while still in the Matchmaking Queue.

Matchmaking button now disables when your game fails to load the server list. This was leading to crashes when attempting to connect to non-existent servers.



Replays

Applied a fix to an oversight in replay files. There should be less replay file corruption and lost data. VS CPU replays still currently suffer from the occasional corruption.

Potentially fixed an issue where the Side-Preference setting wasn't properly reflected in Replays.

Misc.