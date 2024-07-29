[Update] Game Version 0.9.2.1

Game Version 0.9.2.1
Optimize
-Deck slots: Now the deck will only display the maximum number of slots, instead of displaying special slots and regular slots separately
-Optimized some unstable animation effects
-Optimized the difficulty curve for advanced levels
Fix
-Fixed some memory leaks in the later stages of the game
-Fixed a bug where the main menu cannot increase the level of advancement when starting a new game
-Fixed a bug where some card upgrade versions did not take effect
Changed files in this update