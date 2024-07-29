 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Timeout update for 29 July 2024

[Update] Game Version 0.9.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15185293 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 12:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game Version 0.9.2.1

Optimize

-Deck slots: Now the deck will only display the maximum number of slots, instead of displaying special slots and regular slots separately
-Optimized some unstable animation effects
-Optimized the difficulty curve for advanced levels

Fix

-Fixed some memory leaks in the later stages of the game
-Fixed a bug where the main menu cannot increase the level of advancement when starting a new game
-Fixed a bug where some card upgrade versions did not take effect

Changed files in this update

Depot 3036821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link