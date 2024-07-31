Prologue Update Available Now – Experience the New Content!

**Hey Guardians! Sanctree is joining the Tower Defense Festival on Steam, and we've added some new content to the free demo/prologue.

Please update your game and give us your more feedback!😘**



Tower defense is the primary combat mode in Sanctree, which we think suits most players—⚔️it's not as hardcore as ARPG battles but still brings some challenges to our simulation and management gameplay.

Let's talk about the new tower defense item—Turrets. Like weapons, turrets come in Rifles, Shotguns, and Cannons.

Rifles offer precision and long-range, providing stable output.



Shotguns deliver high DPS but scatter widely—perfect for close combat when enemies get up close.



Cannons deal area-of-effect damage, strategically placed at corners in tower defense to explode shells and hit clusters of bugs.



🌾🌾The new turret designs incorporate plant elements, much like our previously introduced weapons, taking inspiration from different plant forms to blend seamlessly into Sanctree's world.



Here's a sneak peek: these plants will be obtainable from bosses, elites, and shops in the full game.

Guardians, let's fight for the Sanctree! Stay tuned for more updates on game content in the next devlog!

