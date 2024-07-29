Update8

This update is a bit more comprehensive one with the addition of the following:

1- We added four new Levels and optimized them. Some of the levels might come up with small bugs, which we can easily fix.

2- We improved the Heroes section by adding eight more heroes, which will be more functional in the future levels and later in the game, particularly in the Endless mode and Sandbox sections.

3- We fixed some minor bugs.

4- We added new sound files.

5- We improved the Recruitment section by adding new units, which will be more functional in the future levels and later in the game, particularly in the Endless mode and Sandbox sections.