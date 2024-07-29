 Skip to content

MAJOR Alex The Ball update for 29 July 2024

New Skins and Platforming Elements v1.1

Build 15184771 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:33:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There are 8 new playable balls . These are just skins, they have no effect on gameplay.
• Tennis
• Soccer
• Volleyball
• Beach Ball
• Bowling Ball
• The Earth
• Baseball
• Golf Ball

Added new collision sounds for balls made of hard materials.

New Platforming Elements
• Open/Close Ground
• Piston
• Robotic Arm with Platform

The Nova Station section of the map has been revised. The parkours were rebuilt and some level art updates.

The system that checks whether the ball is in the air works more precisely. The ball's movement is now much more predictable and stable.

The system that limits the ball's speed has been revised. The calculation for the X and Y axes has changed and they no longer reduce the ball's already gained momentum. The speed is no longer limited on the Z axis. The ball can bounce higher, but it also falls to the ground much faster.

Lighting Improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3026831
