New Skins and Platforming Elements v1.1

There are 8 new playable balls . These are just skins, they have no effect on gameplay.

• Tennis

• Soccer

• Volleyball

• Beach Ball

• Bowling Ball

• The Earth

• Baseball

• Golf Ball

Added new collision sounds for balls made of hard materials.

New Platforming Elements

• Open/Close Ground

• Piston

• Robotic Arm with Platform

The Nova Station section of the map has been revised. The parkours were rebuilt and some level art updates.

The system that checks whether the ball is in the air works more precisely. The ball's movement is now much more predictable and stable.

The system that limits the ball's speed has been revised. The calculation for the X and Y axes has changed and they no longer reduce the ball's already gained momentum. The speed is no longer limited on the Z axis. The ball can bounce higher, but it also falls to the ground much faster.

Lighting Improvements