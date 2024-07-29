Update Notification - July 29, 2024

STEAM.1.0.4 update

Hello from the Pigromance development team, OAA!

Thank you for your tremendous interest in our game, Pigromance, which has officially launched. Over the weekend, we were able to identify areas for improvement and shortcomings through your gameplay. We appreciate your valuable feedback.

We have completed an update to address several issues discovered after the launch. We will continue to work on enhancing Pigromance and strive to make it an even more enjoyable game.

Thank you once again for your support!

OAA