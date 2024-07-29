 Skip to content

PIGROMANCE update for 29 July 2024

Update Notification - July 29, 2024

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

STEAM.1.0.4 update

Hello from the Pigromance development team, OAA!
Thank you for your tremendous interest in our game, Pigromance, which has officially launched. Over the weekend, we were able to identify areas for improvement and shortcomings through your gameplay. We appreciate your valuable feedback.

We have completed an update to address several issues discovered after the launch. We will continue to work on enhancing Pigromance and strive to make it an even more enjoyable game.

Thank you once again for your support!

OAA

Changed files in this update

Depot 1362121
  • Loading history…
