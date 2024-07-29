 Skip to content

Unknown Presence update for 29 July 2024

Update V1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 15184376 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 10:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Got a large update for you all today, here's whats changed!

Additions/Changes:

  • Added a new item; Running Shoes! They will make you run a bit faster.
  • Added a new menu; The Inventory. This menu will be used to view your key items and to look at your already discovered notes/drawings at all times.
  • Added the aliens eggs to the map when using alien vision.
  • Added a new drawing.
  • Have changed the maps orientation to better reflect the compass.
  • Have adjusted some incorrect colliders.
  • Have adjusted the automatic graphical selection to be lower.
  • Have changed it so that after you break 1 alien egg the time will set to night time and will not change after.
  • Have adjusted how the alien eggs spawn.
  • Have changed some of the aliens movement animations.
  • Have adjusted the footstep sounds.
  • Have made it so med kits make a sound when your health is full instead of a text popup.
  • Have adjusted location discovery area so it better matches where the location is.
  • Have done further optimisations to the world.

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue that caused the rain to not turn back on after leaving an indoor location.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect objective to be added after getting the alien weapon.
  • Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the eggs broken amount to skip a count.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the tomb door to be opened before placing the cube.
  • Fixed a few issues with select achievements.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the text to overlap after you charge the cube.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the cave audio to continue to play even after leaving the cave if it is nighttime.
  • Fixed various triggers.

Thank you all,
Hope you all enjoy!

Changed files in this update

