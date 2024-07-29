Update V1.3

Hello everyone,
Got a large update for you all today, here's whats changed!
Additions/Changes:
- Added a new item; Running Shoes! They will make you run a bit faster.
- Added a new menu; The Inventory. This menu will be used to view your key items and to look at your already discovered notes/drawings at all times.
- Added the aliens eggs to the map when using alien vision.
- Added a new drawing.
- Have changed the maps orientation to better reflect the compass.
- Have adjusted some incorrect colliders.
- Have adjusted the automatic graphical selection to be lower.
- Have changed it so that after you break 1 alien egg the time will set to night time and will not change after.
- Have adjusted how the alien eggs spawn.
- Have changed some of the aliens movement animations.
- Have adjusted the footstep sounds.
- Have made it so med kits make a sound when your health is full instead of a text popup.
- Have adjusted location discovery area so it better matches where the location is.
- Have done further optimisations to the world.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue that caused the rain to not turn back on after leaving an indoor location.
- Fixed an issue that caused the incorrect objective to be added after getting the alien weapon.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the eggs broken amount to skip a count.
- Fixed an issue that caused the tomb door to be opened before placing the cube.
- Fixed a few issues with select achievements.
- Fixed an issue that caused the text to overlap after you charge the cube.
- Fixed an issue that caused the cave audio to continue to play even after leaving the cave if it is nighttime.
- Fixed various triggers.
Thank you all,
Hope you all enjoy!
