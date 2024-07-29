- The issue causing some features of the game (item withdrawal box most noticeably) to become unresponsive after having a game client open for a long time should be fixed
- Fixed weekly quests completion counters not updating correctly until you re-selected the weekly tab
- Fixed a formatting error in the "x_day_average_price" localization key in the French translation
- Fixed an issue where if had the quest popup open when completing a duplicate quest, the "claim reward" button would appear for all instances of that quest. Pressing it on more than 1 entry would result in an unresponsive loading popup as the server would reject the claim.
- Fixed Kronos protection not being reset client side after dying in combat, causing you to be unable to select the protection you died with until you selected another protection first
- Fixed Kronos protections flashing red in the Kronos battle even if the player was using the correct protection
- Fixed the "RIP" panel being active in group combat in the next combat session after the player had died in a previous one
Idle Clans update for 29 July 2024
Bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update