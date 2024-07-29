 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idle Clans update for 29 July 2024

Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 15184336 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 09:32:08 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The issue causing some features of the game (item withdrawal box most noticeably) to become unresponsive after having a game client open for a long time should be fixed
  • Fixed weekly quests completion counters not updating correctly until you re-selected the weekly tab
  • Fixed a formatting error in the "x_day_average_price" localization key in the French translation
  • Fixed an issue where if had the quest popup open when completing a duplicate quest, the "claim reward" button would appear for all instances of that quest. Pressing it on more than 1 entry would result in an unresponsive loading popup as the server would reject the claim.
  • Fixed Kronos protection not being reset client side after dying in combat, causing you to be unable to select the protection you died with until you selected another protection first
  • Fixed Kronos protections flashing red in the Kronos battle even if the player was using the correct protection
  • Fixed the "RIP" panel being active in group combat in the next combat session after the player had died in a previous one

Changed files in this update

Depot 2103531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link