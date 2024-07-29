 Skip to content

玩个Gui：序章 update for 29 July 2024

Loopstructor:Prologue Release in July 29th! New demo version free to play!

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Dear Players!
We are very pleased to announce that “Loopstructor: Prologue” and the demo of “Loopstructor” has been released!You can experience following elements：

All-new Prologue Version
The Trial Prologue version will open up 60-80 minutes of gameplay content, allowing players to experience the core content of the official version.

All-new Vehicles
All the vehicles from the old version have been split and remade. 14 brand new types of vehicles will be available in the prologue~!

New Bosses Incoming
2 brand new bosses with their minions will be coming in the Prologue!

Prologue&Demo Exclusive Achievements
We have designed 4 unique achievements for the Prologue and Demo, and we welcome players to challenge and earn them!

Thanks to our players, we hope you'll enjoy “Loopstructor:Prologue” or new demo of “Loopstructor” and get ready to become a Loopstructor master!

Twitter：https://x.com/MANXIAF
Youtube：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYgjpX5-EP7EEpllznFbWvA
Discord：https://discord.gg/bn4FwBA7h5

