Escape Z update for 29 July 2024

UPDATE VERSION 0.6.4

Build 15183962 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 08:52:15 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Introduced a new weapon
SR S96 Sniper Rifle. This powerful sniper rifle is now available to help you eliminate zombies from long distances with accuracy.


Improved pursuit by zombies in the Old Factory map
Zombies now follow players more effectively and realistically, making the game experience more

Improved pursuit by zombies in the Dark Forest map
Zombies have been optimized to better track players' movements, increasing difficulty and realism during gameplay.

Thank you for your continued support!

