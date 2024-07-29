UPDATE VERSION 0.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 15183962 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 08:52:15 UTC by Wendy



✅ Introduced a new weapon

SR S96 Sniper Rifle. This powerful sniper rifle is now available to help you eliminate zombies from long distances with accuracy.



✅ Improved pursuit by zombies in the Old Factory map

Zombies now follow players more effectively and realistically, making the game experience more

✅ Improved pursuit by zombies in the Dark Forest map

Zombies have been optimized to better track players' movements, increasing difficulty and realism during gameplay.

