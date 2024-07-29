UPDATE VERSION 0.6.4

✅ Introduced a new weapon
SR S96 Sniper Rifle. This powerful sniper rifle is now available to help you eliminate zombies from long distances with accuracy.
✅ Improved pursuit by zombies in the Old Factory map
Zombies now follow players more effectively and realistically, making the game experience more
✅ Improved pursuit by zombies in the Dark Forest map
Zombies have been optimized to better track players' movements, increasing difficulty and realism during gameplay.
Thank you for your continued support!
