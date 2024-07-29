Now in the NosMall: Divine Flower Box

Discover our brand-new box containing Floral Weapon Skins, the ‘Godlike’ title, and a super cute Rainbow Cake pet. The Divine Flower Box is available in the NosMall between 29th July (11 AM) and 5th August (11 AM CEST). With a little luck you’ll find one of the best treasures inside the box.
Divine Flower Box
Open the box and find out what’s waiting for you inside! You receive one of these surprises from the box:
- Floral Weapon Skin Chest
- Godlike (Title)
- 16th Anniversary Rainbow Cake
- 40x Production Coupon
- 30x Soulstone Blessing
- 40x Perfume
- 60x Cylloan Spring Water
- 80x Speaker
- 30x Sealed Vessels
- Mother Nature’s Rune Pack
- 3x Wing Changer (Random)
- 6x Ancelloan’s Blessing
Floral Weapon Skin effects:
- Increases all attacks by 4%.
- Increases experience earned by 5%.
- On attack there is a 5% chance of triggering Floral Umbra which has the following effect: For 10 seconds on attack there is a 10% of a Floral Umbra appearing which executes an extra attack.
‘Godlike’ title buff:
- +7% defence
- +7% attack power
Rainbow Cake’s effects:
- On attack increases the light element by 20%
- 7% chance to trigger the Soft and Fluffy effect when defending: Reduces damage taken by 30% for 10 sec. and increases the defence by 20% for 10 sec.
- 40% chance to reduce the damage taken by 80% when defending
- Share Cake: Gives the character the Cake Party buff: Attracts nearby enemies’ attention to you for 7 sec. and inflicts the Cake Fan debuff on the target: Increases skill cooldowns by 30% for 5 sec.
- 16th Anniversary Rainbow Cake Blessing: Increases all attacks by 15% and champion experience by 10%
Changed depots in test branch