Now in the NosMall: Divine Flower Box

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Discover our brand-new box containing Floral Weapon Skins, the ‘Godlike’ title, and a super cute Rainbow Cake pet. The Divine Flower Box is available in the NosMall between 29th July (11 AM) and 5th August (11 AM CEST). With a little luck you’ll find one of the best treasures inside the box.

Divine Flower Box

Open the box and find out what’s waiting for you inside! You receive one of these surprises from the box:

Floral Weapon Skin Chest

Godlike (Title)

16th Anniversary Rainbow Cake

40x Production Coupon

30x Soulstone Blessing

40x Perfume

60x Cylloan Spring Water

80x Speaker

30x Sealed Vessels

Mother Nature’s Rune Pack

3x Wing Changer (Random)

6x Ancelloan’s Blessing

Floral Weapon Skin effects:

Increases all attacks by 4%.

Increases experience earned by 5%.

On attack there is a 5% chance of triggering Floral Umbra which has the following effect: For 10 seconds on attack there is a 10% of a Floral Umbra appearing which executes an extra attack.

‘Godlike’ title buff:

+7% defence

+7% attack power

Rainbow Cake’s effects: