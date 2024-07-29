 Skip to content

Warlordocracy update for 29 July 2024

Warlordocracy Early v16.8

Build 15183530 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 09:09:19 UTC

Replaced the Disarming ability with Animal Taming (much more unique). There's a trainer at the University in Ch.2, and a couple trainers in Ch.3. Also some new monsters, and a new Magnetism spell for Neuromancy (get/interact with metal objects from a distance). Lots of other little fixes.

Will upload a new map to Patreon called Turkey Magic soon, so you can fuck around with all the new high-level spells (not much of a challenge).

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/lcsoftware

Complete list of changes:

-New animals/monsters: basilisk, crab, sandstalker.
-New Neuromancy spell: Magnetism (interact with metal objects from a distance).
-New script command: "objMobGetTarget" (gets target item without checking for range).
-New effect object: flash2 (hypnotic flash), causes unconscious status.
-New track from Sonic Kitchen: Meadowberry Wine (now 54 tracks total).
-Flying creatures can now attack other flying creatures with melee.
-Removed attack messages if game is paused (for scripts, etc.).
-Mental Domination spell no longer works on main characters.
-Fixed bug when attacking with a non-weapon item equipped.
-New Turkey Magic story for Patreon.
-Updated manuals.

