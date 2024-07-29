🎉Sunset Motel Prologue is Now Out!🎉

Share · View all patches · Build 15183457 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 11:59:27 UTC by Wendy

Dear motel managers,

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2905970/Sunset_Motel_Prologue/

The moment you have been waiting for with great excitement has finally arrived! Sunset Motel Prologue is now live and offers you the opportunity to create your motel.

Designed from Scratch: 3 Fully Customizable Rooms

-Over 150 furniture options to personalize each room to your taste and style.

-New paint, new wallpaper, new flooring

A new employee

-An employee to take care of some of your guests' needs

-Make your job a little easier

A Sneak Peek at a New Facility

-A peek at a new facility: the pool!

-You can play a part in the pool, repairing, rebuilding, cleaning

Hosting a Variety of Guests

-Rent out your rooms to a wide variety of clients, each with unique preferences and needs.

-New looking npc's

-New voice acting

New service mechanics

-You will see a few new service mechanics as you play the game

New games of chance

-Don't forget to check the bar for new games of chance :)

New Steam Achievements

-Unique achievements that you will earn for every job you do

There is still a lot to do, but we can't wait to share the world we have created so far with you.

Don't forget to join our Discord community to hear your feedback and share your experiences:

If you like the game, we are waiting for your nice comments! Your comments will be a great support for us. Have fun creating your motel!

[EFKEY STUDIOS]