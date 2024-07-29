V1.2.2 Regular Update

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/8d2750843aa99c59c29cdf7b68e84dea64c4184d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44423204/e8e658eb02318f6ef32f0dbf219d09edc48c1fad.png)[/url]

Thank you all for playing Artifact Seeker: Resurrection!!

We are now focusing on fixing the bugs and UI control issues. After the game is stable again, we have short term plan to make more new contents for the game including:

- New Endless Arena battle mode after you are finishing a story mode (You can choose to leave anytime you want or just start a new run like you did before)

- New Artifact backup system, to let some artifacts to have more different copies in the vault

- More blessing kind of affix that adds more fun to some certain synergy build

- New free character DLC that unlocks a paladin character who is capable of Holy and Defence

- New Skill Tree system

- Training Room, A place to test all buildings and skills

- - New DLC - Legacy of Mortia which contain at least two new playable characters, new map Dwarf Kindom Mortia, new skills, new Boss, new Synergy, new events, new artifacts

New Gem Socketing System

Greater Rift, New mode that focus more on buildings

More events, more artifacts, more weapons, more affixes, more skills etc



And we will listen to the communities' voice and keep polishing the game.

Thank you all again!! It's great to have you all here!!!

NEW

New negative Customize difficulty affix - stars, all synergy levels will decrease

New control setting options, automatic awakening (will automatically select higher quality affixes, some affixes will have higher selection priority, such as level cap)

Adjust

Tarot card affixes have been added to difficulty 2-5, slightly increasing the difficulty.

- The maximum atonement level has been increased to level 50

Adjusted the difficulty selection UI to make custom difficulties easier to discover

Bugfix

Fixed an error in the damage description text of Ceratil's Special Skill

Fixed the issue where assault damage did not appear in random affixes

Fixed the issue where the trigger probability of some events is significantly lower than that of other events

Fixed the issue where Scholar’s ​​Blessing was not displayed in the attribute panel

Fixed a vfx issue that may cause a crash in the Wheel of Stars interface

Fixed the issue where gold coins would not increase correctly when too much gold coins were obtained at one time

Fixed an issue where Suraz would encounter himself when selling an artifact

Fixed the issue where the Suraz weapon enhancement would sometimes switch left and right by itself

Thank You:

A big thank you to all the players who have provided us with feedback and suggestions. You have made "Artifact Seeker: Resurrection" even more enjoyable. We are aware that there are still areas for improvement, but we are constantly working hard. We hope you will continue to support us, and provide us with feedback at any time. :) And if you enjoy the game, please leave a review for us.

Thank you ALL.

-Devs Team of "Artifact Seeker: Resurrection"