Social Status : Life Simulator update for 29 July 2024

JULY UPDATE v0.79210

[NEW] Improved player prompt UI

[Fix] Critical inventory system bugs fixed
[Fix] Reduced network bandwidth usage
[Fix] Job queue refreshes on restart
[Fix] Minor issues resolved

