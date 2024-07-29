JULY UPDATE v0.79210

[NEW] Improved player prompt UI
[Fix] Critical inventory system bugs fixed
[Fix] Reduced network bandwidth usage
[Fix] Job queue refreshes on restart
[Fix] Minor issues resolved
Changed files in this update