Version 2.0 released

Bloodwood Dungeon is heavily inspired by classical, old-school gamebooks from the eighties and nineties, with their simple battle systems based on dice rolls. With this update, the game goes all the way and makes the mechanics of combat explicit with dice rolls on screen, showing more clearly where randomly generated numbers play a part in the flow of battle.

Some other graphical flourishes are introduced as well, like red bars showing the remaining hit points for player and opponent alike.

The option to fast travel has been extended to a few more places, and some minor issues with descriptions have been fixed.