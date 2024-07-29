Patch Release v1.0.2

Lots of major issues from release fixed. Thank you to the community for helping in getting these reports to me.
Bug Fixes
- Added a null check that will prevent scanning while a crate is not present.
- Resolved Friday crate miscount.
- Removed old developer textures.
- Added bool test that automatically adjusts mouse sensitivity sliders on first boot.
- Fixed hitting certain buttons causing death to Entity A during their summoning.
- Fixed the board softlocking when hitting scan too fast while receiving a new crate on Saturday.
- Added additional minor softlock protections to switchboard 1.
- Removed developer sounds (Sorry Eliment).
- Lowered credits music volume.
Feature Changes
- Changed Mouse Sensitivity slider handle icons.
- Reduced load time on incoming crates, so board can used quicker.
