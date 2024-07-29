Patch Release v1.0.2

Lots of major issues from release fixed. Thank you to the community for helping in getting these reports to me.

Bug Fixes

Added a null check that will prevent scanning while a crate is not present.

Resolved Friday crate miscount.

Removed old developer textures.

Added bool test that automatically adjusts mouse sensitivity sliders on first boot.

Fixed hitting certain buttons causing death to Entity A during their summoning.

Fixed the board softlocking when hitting scan too fast while receiving a new crate on Saturday.

Added additional minor softlock protections to switchboard 1.

Removed developer sounds (Sorry Eliment).

Lowered credits music volume.

Feature Changes

Changed Mouse Sensitivity slider handle icons.