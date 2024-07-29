My Life In A Monster Girl Paradise 0.9A Fix

Bug fix and improvement package for the dating system.

All you need to do is rest for a day, and all switches related to dating will reset from now on.

Details bellow:

Some characters do not show up during the date, so you can't proceed with it. It is fixed. The cause was more likely to happen because the invite failed before and the value did not reset, so once the invite succeeded, it was still in the state of failing.

I added extra switches to the reset system, which means even if you are not coming to the date, the girl will reset without you needing to do anything.