 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Life In A Monster Girl Paradise update for 29 July 2024

My Life In A Monster Girl Paradise 0.9A Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 15182532 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 06:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fix and improvement package for the dating system.
All you need to do is rest for a day, and all switches related to dating will reset from now on.
Details bellow:
Some characters do not show up during the date, so you can't proceed with it. It is fixed. The cause was more likely to happen because the invite failed before and the value did not reset, so once the invite succeeded, it was still in the state of failing.
I added extra switches to the reset system, which means even if you are not coming to the date, the girl will reset without you needing to do anything.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2736291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link