 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Error 259 update for 29 July 2024

Visual QOL changes

Share · View all patches · Build 15182482 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 06:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed boss room floor to match the floor you're on
  • Added a floor decal that can randomly appear in some Factory Floor room configs to fill up more negative space
  • Slightly changed colors of explosions
  • Fixed some small visual bugs

Changed files in this update

English Depot 2746711
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link