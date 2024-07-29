- Changed boss room floor to match the floor you're on
- Added a floor decal that can randomly appear in some Factory Floor room configs to fill up more negative space
- Slightly changed colors of explosions
- Fixed some small visual bugs
Error 259 update for 29 July 2024
Visual QOL changes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
