Aurora - Cores Ocultas update for 29 July 2024

Version 23 - Story Mode Skins and more!

Version 23 - Build 15182454 – Last edited 29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New update:

  • New Content: Gabriela now has skins in Story Mode. Explore all Story Mode has to offer to unlock the best skins!
  • New Content: The Bestiary has more details now.
  • New Content: New items, equipment, and weapons have been added to Story Mode!
  • New Content: Tulio now sells Bestiary pages. Useful when you simply can't find an enemy but still want to complete your bestiary. Make sure you have lots of cash, though.
  • Adjustments: Changes in Exp from enemies, amount of HP/MP from potions, and more.
  • Optimizations: Graphics and performance improvements.
  • Several fixes. Important: Now Ursula correctly analyzes your Palace of Damnation drops.

