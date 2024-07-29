Version 23 - Story Mode Skins and more!

New update:
- New Content: Gabriela now has skins in Story Mode. Explore all Story Mode has to offer to unlock the best skins!
- New Content: The Bestiary has more details now.
- New Content: New items, equipment, and weapons have been added to Story Mode!
- New Content: Tulio now sells Bestiary pages. Useful when you simply can't find an enemy but still want to complete your bestiary. Make sure you have lots of cash, though.
- Adjustments: Changes in Exp from enemies, amount of HP/MP from potions, and more.
- Optimizations: Graphics and performance improvements.
- Several fixes. Important: Now Ursula correctly analyzes your Palace of Damnation drops.
Changed files in this update