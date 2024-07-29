Hello everyone. This is a developer SEOHAN from The Pair Annihilation.

It's been a long time since the last update.

I guess it's a good thing we're able to greet you with a game update.

We've made quite a few changes in this update.

First, we've changed the way all missions work, except for the Destroy Udtmos Incubator.

We've also added a new “Destroy Space Station” mission that will be available on the third planet.

This mission will require you to make more strategic choices, as no matter how strong your allies are, you won't be able to destroy the station directly.

That said, they're also more rewarding.

Additional changes include a redesigned map UI for the planet sector.

In addition to the above, we've also adjused Reactor Cores, Carrier Skills, and other details.

Lastly, the second "Temporal Rewind" is not open yet,

This will be a “boss raid” with boss encounters on all planets and fewer missions, rather than the difficulty increase from the first Rewind.

We'll open it up as soon as we're done with the balance work.

We wouldn't have gotten this far without your play since we launched.

We're truly appreciative, and we'll reward you with more fun games.