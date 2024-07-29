 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primitive Society Simulator update for 29 July 2024

UPDATE 0.2.0_729.1229

Share · View all patches · Build 15182212 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Notice: Those with this icon :check_mark: are inspired by the players’ feedback. Thank you so much again.

Trolleys
  • The rules for trailers and carts have been changed so that after you get your car, you only park at night before you eat and go to bed. Avoid frequent in drop offs and pick ups.
Anipals
  • :check_mark:Anipals with owner, the owner feeds. Without an owner, it go eat on your own.
  • When a person goes to work, they form relationships with anipals on their own. The interface for manually adjusting relationships remains.

Additional Notes:

Nowadays, no one performs animal husbandry work and can raise anipals.
This change was made to decouple various types of jobs. For example, if you want to farm and raise cattle, you don't have to have an animal husbandry job to raise cattle. For the subsequent further strategic freedom, rich gameplay, lay the foundation.

Bugfix
  • :check_mark:Tribesmen didn't go to tidy up weapons in storage

-YSH Mr. Octopus

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1876881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link