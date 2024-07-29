UPDATE 0.2.0_729.1229

Notice: Those with this icon :check_mark: are inspired by the players’ feedback. Thank you so much again.

Trolleys

The rules for trailers and carts have been changed so that after you get your car, you only park at night before you eat and go to bed. Avoid frequent in drop offs and pick ups.

Anipals

:check_mark:Anipals with owner, the owner feeds. Without an owner, it go eat on your own.

When a person goes to work, they form relationships with anipals on their own. The interface for manually adjusting relationships remains.

Additional Notes:

Nowadays, no one performs animal husbandry work and can raise anipals.

This change was made to decouple various types of jobs. For example, if you want to farm and raise cattle, you don't have to have an animal husbandry job to raise cattle. For the subsequent further strategic freedom, rich gameplay, lay the foundation.

Bugfix

:check_mark:Tribesmen didn't go to tidy up weapons in storage

-YSH Mr. Octopus