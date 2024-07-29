 Skip to content

奇雞快打 update for 29 July 2024

7/29 [0.8.8 Minor Update]

  1. Updated English word audio files, now using high-quality children's word pronunciations
  2. Adjusted word speech rate, slowed down by 20%
    (The above updates are thanks to the suggestion from player "CTY=99")

