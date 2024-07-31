Patch 1.0.1

Good day Heroes!

As said in the last blogpost, I've come bearing a patch update to fix most reported bugs, which are:

Fixed all restart battle bugs

Fixed resurrection bugs

Fixed bug that makes enemies act on positioning phase, when restarted battle

Fixed bug that crashed the game with the directional pad down on the controller during the positioning phase

Fixed next level xp restart bug

Fixed bug that prevented windowed mode

Reworked save system to prevent save file corruption; if there is still corruption, the player receives all the gems from the corrupted run and can start a new one

Improvement in the tile selection UI

Improvement in the AI ​​of enemies with SMART and SILLY behavior

Fixed druid that sometimes entered combat out of AP

Fixed some translation issues in different languages

Fixed a bug with Eathquake that sometimes killed an ally

Now go enjoy your (hopefully) bugless run, and keep sharing your feedback and issues; I'll do my best to fix them!

Also, I'll be working on the Steam Deck issues very soon. Thank you for your patience!

If you want to chat with me and discuss strategies with other players, you can join the [Discord](discord.gg/pFreZSEgxQ) and Twitter!