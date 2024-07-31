Patch 1.0.1

Good day Heroes!
As said in the last blogpost, I've come bearing a patch update to fix most reported bugs, which are:
- Fixed all restart battle bugs
- Fixed resurrection bugs
- Fixed bug that makes enemies act on positioning phase, when restarted battle
- Fixed bug that crashed the game with the directional pad down on the controller during the positioning phase
- Fixed next level xp restart bug
- Fixed bug that prevented windowed mode
- Reworked save system to prevent save file corruption; if there is still corruption, the player receives all the gems from the corrupted run and can start a new one
- Improvement in the tile selection UI
- Improvement in the AI of enemies with SMART and SILLY behavior
- Fixed druid that sometimes entered combat out of AP
- Fixed some translation issues in different languages
- Fixed a bug with Eathquake that sometimes killed an ally
Now go enjoy your (hopefully) bugless run, and keep sharing your feedback and issues; I'll do my best to fix them!
Also, I'll be working on the Steam Deck issues very soon. Thank you for your patience!
If you want to chat with me and discuss strategies with other players, you can join the [Discord](discord.gg/pFreZSEgxQ) and Twitter!
