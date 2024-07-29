- Autosave timer is no longer modified by time bonuses or triggered by events. (This should help with remaining lagging and slowdown issues.)
- Holding down CTRL while adding to or removing a planned action now adds or removed 100.
- Fixed errors with Increasing, Decreasing and Zeroing Officers in the Plan Screen.
- Fixed a bug allowing Maximum Morale to be earned from cards whose rewards were already earned in a Series.
- Fixed display errors related to the rewards for a Captain, Crew, Ship or Mission already being earned in a Series.
- Fixed display error in logged Maximum Morale gains.
- Clarified hovers and messages related to rewards for Captains, Crews, Ships and Missions already being earned in a Series.
- Added a mute/unmute button to the Selection Screen.
- Clarified text generally.
Starcremental update for 29 July 2024
Starcremental v1.1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
