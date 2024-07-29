Last minute bug fixes and upgrades

Changed first person view to be socketed on the weapons
Fixed related minor glitches
Fixed a few gun animations
Fixed Weapon sockets
Added torque multiplier to car handbrake to make more effective
Removed some intersection functionality from cars due to issues, currently working on a completely new system based on mass ai
Fixed crash issues with sheetrock pieces in hospital when destroyed
Added hundreds of extra destructible road props
Added lawn and landscaping at player mansion and medium house
Created blend material for more realistic looking parking lots
Added code for blood splatter on death from fall damage
Fixed camera collision check colliding with projectiles