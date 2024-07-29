Last minute bug fixes and upgrades

Share · View all patches · Build 15181779 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 11:52:16 UTC by Wendy

Changed first person view to be socketed on the weapons

Fixed related minor glitches

Fixed a few gun animations

Fixed Weapon sockets

Added torque multiplier to car handbrake to make more effective

Removed some intersection functionality from cars due to issues, currently working on a completely new system based on mass ai

Fixed crash issues with sheetrock pieces in hospital when destroyed

Added hundreds of extra destructible road props

Added lawn and landscaping at player mansion and medium house

Created blend material for more realistic looking parking lots

Added code for blood splatter on death from fall damage

Fixed camera collision check colliding with projectiles