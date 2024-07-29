- Add extra speed boost for snails that are front of you - this should help snails in the back of a group catch up!
- Fix some tree colliders in and near town
- Fix some tears in The Great Plains
Snail Simulator update for 29 July 2024
Snail Together™ Speed Boost Catch-Up Boost™ - Patch 1.4.11
