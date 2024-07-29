 Skip to content

Snail Simulator update for 29 July 2024

Snail Together™ Speed Boost Catch-Up Boost™ - Patch 1.4.11

Share · View all patches · Build 15181775 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 03:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add extra speed boost for snails that are front of you - this should help snails in the back of a group catch up!
  • Fix some tree colliders in and near town
  • Fix some tears in The Great Plains

Changed files in this update

