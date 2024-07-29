Community Bulletin #28

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update v3.16

Our team has been hard at work, and we're thrilled to announce that Update 3.16 is just around the corner!

Prepare for something that might add a bit of national pride to your strategies. Stay alert and keep an eye out for a special addition coming soon.

Can you guess what it is? Stay tuned!

Update v4.0

A major focus for our team is delivering Update v4.0, also known as the Network Overhaul.

To understand the Network Overhaul, imagine RISK is a car. To move forward with the features and updates we want to add, we need to overhaul the engine and steering.

When v4.0 launches, everything will look just as you remember—but it will run much smoother.

Reddit Dev Q&A

We had an amazing live Q&A session with our developers on Reddit on July 24th. Thank you to everyone who participated and asked questions! If you missed it, don’t worry—you can read the full Q&A recap [here (https://www.reddit.com/r/Risk/comments/1ebfwfn/live_qa_with_smg_studio_developers_of_risk/)] to catch up on some questions.

Building a Better RISK

We’re excited to introduce a brand new monthly developer blog series, offering you a deeper look into our processes than ever before. This new series will help us build a better RISK. Check out our very first blog where we discuss the Network Overhaul and Update v4.0: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1128810/announcements/detail/4259923998317224163

Reddit

Over on the Reddit server, we have some cool content to showcase, provided by the community!

Special thanks to Joghurt_06 for creating a globe version of the RISK board game map. Check out their impressive work and see how they’ve re-imagined the classic map!

Get ready to test your skills and compete with the best! Here are some of the upcoming tournaments you won’t want to miss:

RISK Tourney: FFA World Championship Season 2 2024

make sure you join the Official Risk Discord and if you have any questions feel free to reach out to the amazing Discord community & staff.

And that’s a wrap for this bulletin!

