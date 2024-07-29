 Skip to content

古神模拟器ElderGods Simulator update for 29 July 2024

Version 0.976Update Notice

  1. Both offline upgrades and soul upgrades can increase defense!
  2. Double the spawn rate of offline enemies.
  3. Fix the issue where enemies in offline mode cannot be killed (all enemies will be cleared every 30 minutes).

