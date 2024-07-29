-
The maximum level of "JP Conversion" has been raised to 7.
The time before auto-aim automatically resumes has been changed to 30 seconds.
Made the sound of rain a little quieter.
Fixed a problem in which the same room would be entered even if “Yes” was selected for the “Do you want to try to enter a different room than last time?” option when a quick match was selected.
Corrected a typographical error.
Changes and Fixed (Ver 1.0.7)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
