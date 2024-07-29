 Skip to content

Old Coin Pusher Friends 3 update for 29 July 2024

Changes and Fixed (Ver 1.0.7)

Share · View all patches · Build 15181320 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 02:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The maximum level of "JP Conversion" has been raised to 7.

  • The time before auto-aim automatically resumes has been changed to 30 seconds.

  • Made the sound of rain a little quieter.

  • Fixed a problem in which the same room would be entered even if “Yes” was selected for the “Do you want to try to enter a different room than last time?” option when a quick match was selected.

  • Corrected a typographical error.

Please note that will continue to be matched with players in Version 1.0.6.

