Update 4.2.6

Still making progress on Gameshow mode (which is coming along quite well). For now I have:
⚖ BALANCE
- (mutation) A DNA Extinction: Microbe Health +20% → +30%. [spoiler]yeah, that's right, I'm evil.[/spoiler]
- (mutation) G DNA Extinction: Microbe Health +10% → +15%.
- (mutation) T DNA Extinction: Microbe Health +20% → +15%.
🔄 CHANGES
-
Tweaked Intro Research prices a bit.
-
The first purple text appearance you see is pretty much unmissable now.
-
Added text bubbles for new players:
- Informing them they still have something to research if they leave the Intro Research menu without buying Classic Mode when it becomes available to unlock.
- Informing them that they can see turret & perk unlocks in the Checklist (these appear on TURRETS & PERKS).
- Explanation that Depths aren't optional ascensions for replayability, but rather, the way that you progress in this game.
-
(If you haven't researched it yet) there's a hover-over explanation for the "Reveal Unknown Unlock Conditions" research button now (which explains that most of them are hidden because they contain story spoilers, and that you'll passively unlock them all if you just continue progressing anyways).
-
The "click to add it anyways" text below the "MOD WILL DO NOTHING" warning popup is much more noticeable now.
🔨 FIXES
- If you want to play Genome Guardian on a touchscreen (or use Steamdeck's touchscreen), aiming/shooting feels a lot better now because your turret will aim BEFORE it fires now, instead of firing in the direction you were previously facing.
- (perk) Antidote: You'd see "ENDLESS" at the top during a run (even when it wasn't) with this perk equipped.
- (weapon) Railguns: They now properly continue to produce explosions even after you have a negative Speed modifier.
- A projectile that was large enough to fill the entire visible area that had Bounce would bring the game to a crawl :P
Changed files in this update