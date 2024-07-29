 Skip to content

Tanxl update for 29 July 2024

0.3B35 Update

Build 15181070 · Last edited 29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Game content update:

  1. Fine-tune the player's health interface.
  2. Modify the player's maximum health.
  3. Slightly optimize the smoothness of the game.

Game engine update:

  1. The service module adds macro control console information output.
  2. Draw module: Fixed the problem that the detection texture interface does not have return values at all locations.
  3. Added texture memory management class to the drawing module.
  4. Draw the module layer number and texture number, and add two constructors to the structure.
  5. Texture memory is divided into static and dynamic areas.
  6. The paint module removes the texture memory management part of the paint class.
  7. Remove name members from the engine base class.
  8. Added a general information acquisition interface to the drawing layer class of the drawing module.
  9. Draw module textures, memory management classes, increase the number of private members that record the current number of bound classes.
  10. The drawing module completes the texture memory management class to add the texture interface.
  11. Draw module texture memory management class added static and dynamic texture initialization interfaces.
  12. Draw module texture memory management class to remove draw class pointers.
  13. Draw module texture memory management class add texture interface to return the starting texture number.
  14. The drawing module fixes the memory leak problem when adding static textures to the texture memory management class.
  15. Draw the texture of the main character of the game in the drawing module, move it into the static area to paint.
  16. Draw module texture memory management class add texture interface split into two.
  17. The Draw module draws the variables about the state of the game in the loop to the Display interface.
  18. Added a new button class to the input module.
  19. Add button page class to the input module.
  20. The Engine Base module moves the enumeration definition of the game state into the global.
  21. The input module adds an interface to add a button page.
  22. Draw module to remove the setting and get interface of game state.

Coming soon for a major update ːlunar2019grinningpigː

Open link