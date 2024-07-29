0.3B35 Update

Game content update:
- Fine-tune the player's health interface.
- Modify the player's maximum health.
- Slightly optimize the smoothness of the game.
Game engine update:
- The service module adds macro control console information output.
- Draw module: Fixed the problem that the detection texture interface does not have return values at all locations.
- Added texture memory management class to the drawing module.
- Draw the module layer number and texture number, and add two constructors to the structure.
- Texture memory is divided into static and dynamic areas.
- The paint module removes the texture memory management part of the paint class.
- Remove name members from the engine base class.
- Added a general information acquisition interface to the drawing layer class of the drawing module.
- Draw module textures, memory management classes, increase the number of private members that record the current number of bound classes.
- The drawing module completes the texture memory management class to add the texture interface.
- Draw module texture memory management class added static and dynamic texture initialization interfaces.
- Draw module texture memory management class to remove draw class pointers.
- Draw module texture memory management class add texture interface to return the starting texture number.
- The drawing module fixes the memory leak problem when adding static textures to the texture memory management class.
- Draw the texture of the main character of the game in the drawing module, move it into the static area to paint.
- Draw module texture memory management class add texture interface split into two.
- The Draw module draws the variables about the state of the game in the loop to the Display interface.
- Added a new button class to the input module.
- Add button page class to the input module.
- The Engine Base module moves the enumeration definition of the game state into the global.
- The input module adds an interface to add a button page.
- Draw module to remove the setting and get interface of game state.
[spoiler]
Coming soon for a major update ːlunar2019grinningpigː
[/spoiler]
Changed files in this update