Update Notes for 07-28-2024.1

NEW “[color=green]Butterface[/color]” Litterbug seen lurking around sources of water.

Quick fixes: “Joop” vehicle was using an experimental winch system that did not calculate physics correctly in some cases. Reverted to winch system used in other vehicles. Some vegetation rendered incorrectly after latest update.

“Dump Truck” (Featured on Dirt Every Day) has been added as a player vehicle. Access it in the garage in Gamblertown

