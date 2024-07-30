UPDATE 2 NEW MAP / 1 NEW GAMEMODE - 30/07/2024

Bodycam update V0.1.2.7 - <t:1722211069:D>

ADDED

NEW GAMEMODE: Gun game

Each player begins with a basic pistol. You're upgraded to the next weapon every time you kill 3 enemies with your gun. When someone cycles through all weapons, the match ends.

The house bomb is a defense and attack simulation for the Body bomb mode. It puts you in the position of a team who must find a way to defuse a hidden bomb in a house.

"If you're not careful and you noclip out of reality in the wrong areas, you'll end up in the Backrooms, where it's nothing but the stink of old moist carpet, the madness of mono-yellow, the endless background noise of fluorescent lights at maximum hum-buzz, and approximately six hundred million square miles of randomly segmented empty rooms to be trapped in. God save you if you hear something wandering around nearby, because it sure as hell has heard you…"

Added "Apophis" by KIL KROOK.

CHANGES

Head Clip

You can't see through walls anymore.

Map correction and balancing. (The shadow zone where the bomb was often dropped has now been removed to promote balance. Objects have been added and others removed from extended walls to make the map more competitive. Adjustment of all the places where the bomb could get stuck.)

Better optimization and FPS Boost (It depends on your configuration, we recommend you try it to see if you get more fps.)

We've modified the display of game modes and maps. From now on, you'll first select the mode and then the maps available for that mode. Like before, please note that some maps are unique or only available in certain modes. We've also added information such as “new / update / patch / and more...” to give you information on the status of a game mode or map.

FPS-dependent adjustment of aiming sensitivity and motion balancing. For those with high or low fps, camera movements will remain the same.

Improving camera movement and effects.

Increased Glock and Deagle damage.

Improving mobility to avoid getting stuck in too many obstacles.

Have a nice holiday!