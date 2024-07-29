Blackwell Legacy - Neverending support patch

Sorry, again for patching Blackwell Legacy, Andi, has found few more issues.

Namely:

-A typo on a notebook entry quip.

-Joey not properly placed in Nisanthi's apartment.

-A cpu threshold issue with notebook.

-An exploit regarding the guard and notebook.

-Music resetting when looking at pictures or closeups.

-Achievements and help not pausing the game potentially causing softlocks or crashes.