The Blackwell Legacy update for 29 July 2024

Blackwell Legacy - Neverending support patch

Sorry, again for patching Blackwell Legacy, Andi, has found few more issues.
Namely:
-A typo on a notebook entry quip.
-Joey not properly placed in Nisanthi's apartment.
-A cpu threshold issue with notebook.
-An exploit regarding the guard and notebook.
-Music resetting when looking at pictures or closeups.
-Achievements and help not pausing the game potentially causing softlocks or crashes.

