 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

They Came From Venus update for 29 July 2024

They Came From Venus - Patch 1.0.6.0

Share · View all patches · Build 15180706 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 00:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed alarm bug at the start of day 5
  • Key input added for turret and weapon
  • Disabled grenade key for now
  • Some level changes
  • Skipping the intro sequence will be disabled after 30 seconds gameplay

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2718571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link