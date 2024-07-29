- Fixed alarm bug at the start of day 5
- Key input added for turret and weapon
- Disabled grenade key for now
- Some level changes
- Skipping the intro sequence will be disabled after 30 seconds gameplay
They Came From Venus update for 29 July 2024
They Came From Venus - Patch 1.0.6.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Windows 64-bit Depot 2718571
