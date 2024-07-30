Changelog for Hotfix #14

Version number: 555489
Changes
- Fixed an issue with dismantling shapes in the player base that were placed before the update. If you were only able to remove one block at a time in your base after the patch? That’s fixed.
- Fixed an issue with the server setting for weapon durability where wands and bows could still lose durability even with durability disabled.
- Updated the mannequins, weapon, and collection showcases to be included in server rights: they are now protected when placed in a player base and when the server permissions are set up.
- Fixed an issue with custom map markers being incorrectly positioned. Please be aware, that custom map markers that have been placed between update 0.7.3.0 and hotfix #14 may be negatively affected by the hotfix.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when rejoining a server.
- Fixed a cause for potential random crashes caused by an issue in enemy pathfinding.
- Fixed an issue when editing the game world settings with a controller. Before, it could happen that the settings of another world were changed.
- As a fix for characters from previous versions which had their eyebrow color updated by version 0.7.3.0 the eyebrow color for all characters was reset to neutral brown. Fresh characters can still pick a custom eyebrow color. This means that characters that were created between Update 3's release and this hotfix now have a different eyebrow color. Sorry! Character customization options on existing characters will come, eventually.
- Fixed incorrect patches of sunlight coming through the ceilings of caves.
- Removed the dark blinking shader indicating to be dismantled props in player bases. It may be re-introduced at a later time with a less obtrusive method.
As usual, please make sure your graphic card drivers are up to date to avoid issues.
Changed files in this update