Scunners Run big post launch update! And now on MacOS!

We’ve just released our big post-launch update for Scunners Run, adding a bunch of new features and quality of life improvements. The game is now also available on MacOS, too! Here’s some of the stuff that’s been added:

Rocket Drone

A new enemy to spice up the earlier levels. A numerous enemy that flies in formation and shoots unguided rockets, but with a puny amount of HP.

Boost

New equipment that lets you boost away from danger or ram straight through enemies for huge damage. Upgrade it to regenerate your shield on a kill, or even gain a moment of invincibility (and even higher ram damage) just as you start your boost.

Wildlife

Alien moths now populate some asteroids of the early levels, adding some visual interest but also acting as a meat shield from enemy bullets and missiles, giving less skilled players a bit more survivability.

Cooldown Icons

Something we didn’t get in in time for launch, but it’s here now. In addition to the recharge sound, every piece of equipment now has its own cooldown icon around the ship to let you know when it’ll be ready again.

Balance

As well as the start having a bit more variety, the whole game is also a little harder now! Some elite enemies crop up more often on the harder difficulties, after difficulty level 3 the kill count targets get higher, and the Elite Sniper limpet mine has been introduced as a regular stage hazard. But your weapons are better too! Notably the railgun now does almost twice the damage, and has a more generous aim assist. You can also skip the merchant (if you don’t want anything) to gain an extra upgrade core.

The rest: