Amped Up Update

Hi everyone!

We come to you with another monthly update in which we have a lot of news :)

In this update:

Added ability to replace capacitors and diodes

Added ability to measure more boards with the power supply

From now on, the storage crates are universal - it means that you can arrange them freely and put whatever you want in them (one type of elements per crate)

New course and new mission types added

From now on you can import your avatars and company logos :) You can do it by creating a new game or from your computer (If there was a problem with this, change the window type to window for a while)

From now on, some of the tools on the workstation "wear out" you have to replenish them by buying the appropriate items from the shop

You can also upgrade your tools

There have also been small changes in the marketplace - boards for repair roll once a week, or by the point or money (you get points for repairing boards from the marketplace)

We have improved work on workstation - from now on you can select items by holding ctrl and clicking LMB

Gameplay may have changed a bit so we encourage you to give us your feedback on this update and, if necessary, we will try to correct and balance the problems you wrote out as soon as possible :)

Below we also post a couple of screenshots from the update:

Thank you for support and playing our game

See you soon!

ServiceIT Team

P.S. Sorry for the large update size