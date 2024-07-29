The challeng update!

 Skip to content

Phyto update for 29 July 2024

29 July 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The challenge update!

Today, a global upgrade of the Sacrifice Tree, in the Garden:

  • Modification of the Nibblers bodies number bar, for a more comprehensive feature and a better look
  • Adding a visual effect, at the bottom of the Sacrifice tree and in the Sacrifice menu, to show up the corpses consume skill is ready to use
  • Upgrading the corpses stock is cheaper
  • Increasing the number of cells earned by consuming the corpses
  • Adding difficulty unlock buttons, that need corpses to be unlocked
  • As soon as you'll unlock the first difficulty upgrade, the button for difficulty choice for level 1 and 2 will appear
Levels of difficulty
  • Level 1 : Base difficulty, no modification
  • Level 2 : The creatures get stronger over time, in addition to normal difficulty increase. Cells reward +10%
  • Level 3 : More difficulty increase and new creatures and new creatures appear. Cells reward +20%
  • Level 4 : Nibblers are, again, more powerful and the Overlords come into battle!. Cells reward + 30%
  • Add one new creature for level 3: Slugiciola, a bulky Nibbler that spread slime that spead up creature getting on it
  • Add one new creature for level 4: Overlord, a mighty Nibbler that walk slowly and spit mucus that increase armor and max life of others creatures

