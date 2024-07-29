Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 15179666 · Last edited 29 July 2024 – 16:32:13 UTC by Wendy

New ship: Corporation

Equipped with a Transformer, Drone Hub, and Emitter.

Transformer. A cheap building that can't attack enemies, but converts all incoming damage into energy, significantly speeding up the early economy.

Drone Hub. This unique building requires energy to create drones, but they are capable of causing huge accumulated damage at a long distance.

Emitter. Deals damage to all enemies around it, giving no chance to the hordes that will come too close.

New building to unlock after the first boss: Flamethrower

Expensive, but when it heats up to the maximum, enemies melt before reaching the defenses.

New ship effect to unlock after the first boss: Impulse

Seize the initiative by gaining extra time between waves and bonus energy.

Fast start option

If you have discovered enough artifacts and reached the first boss last run, you will be able to skip the first 2 missions, without losing any rewards.

Teleport station buff

Now it scales better, reducing teleportation prices on higher tiers.

Full patch notes:

v1.1.0