Update 1.1

New ship: Corporation
Equipped with a Transformer, Drone Hub, and Emitter.
Transformer. A cheap building that can't attack enemies, but converts all incoming damage into energy, significantly speeding up the early economy.
Drone Hub. This unique building requires energy to create drones, but they are capable of causing huge accumulated damage at a long distance.
Emitter. Deals damage to all enemies around it, giving no chance to the hordes that will come too close.
New building to unlock after the first boss: Flamethrower
Expensive, but when it heats up to the maximum, enemies melt before reaching the defenses.
New ship effect to unlock after the first boss: Impulse
Seize the initiative by gaining extra time between waves and bonus energy.
Fast start option
If you have discovered enough artifacts and reached the first boss last run, you will be able to skip the first 2 missions, without losing any rewards.
Teleport station buff
Now it scales better, reducing teleportation prices on higher tiers.
Full patch notes:
v1.1.0
- New ship loadout
- New building: flamethrower
- New ship effect: impulse
- Fast start option
- Buff teleport, T2 cooldown 0.2 -> 0.25, T3 overheat 4 -> 3, T4 teleportation price 100% -> 80%, T5 teleportation price 100% -> 50%
- Construction pods artifact is affected by wall mastery
- Increase drill min distance to ore 0.15 -> 0.25
- Reduce laser delivery duration 10 -> 5
- Swap space and tab as hotkeys for pause and speed up
- Show delivery boost in UI
- Small UI improvements
- Small translation improvements
