Version 0.3: Combat update, Block, Parry and New Weapons

Hello, version 0.3 is here, this version is focused on gameplay and combat improvements rather than adding a new map. I hope you like this new content!

If you have more ideas to improve the game, you can share them on Discord:

And if you are enjoying the game and want to support it, you can leave a positive review.

Here are the patch notes:

**

MECHANICS

**

Left and Right Punches

Normal punches have been improved. Before, normal punches didn't have too much effect inside the gameplay.

They were weak and hardly caused any visible effect on the enemies. Now:

Normal punches are stronger, they push further with more push force.

Normal punches cause a small stun making the enemies lose their stability for 0.5s before recovering (Similar to what uppercuts and headbutts do, but to a lesser extent).

Normal punches cause more damage, making possible to kill the enemies faster only with normal punches.

Normal punches now have cooler SFX and Particle Effects.

Block

The Block is a new mechanic added to the game to give more variety to the combat:

Block reduces damage and impulse force for every hit. Damage is reduced by 90% and push force by 65%.

For Blocking you need at least one arm and not an object in your hands.

If you are hit in the back, the block doesn't work.

The block can be broken by heavy attacks like Charged Uppercut and Object hits.

If an attack breaks your block, you receive a stun and the reduction damage for that hit is only by 50%.

You can use right and left punches while blocking.

Parry

You can parry some attacks by pressing the block button just before the attack reaches you:

Charged Uppercut and Headbutt can be parried by blocking.

Objects cannot be parried.

Parry causes a 2s stun to the player that punched and causes 0 damage and impulse to the one who parried.

Parry has an special SFX and Visual effect to help you identify when a parry has been made.

Push

If you grab a player with 2 hands and you push uppercut button, you push the player, stunning him for 2.5s.

If a player is hit or pushed and collides with another in his trajectory this player will be pushed too.

Knock Him

You can't kill a player when is in Knock Him status with the normal uppercut now.

**

WEAPONS

**

New weapons added:

Chair

Uses: 3

Spawn chance: 20%

Mace

Uses: 3

Spawn chance: 10%

Other Changes

Reduced Hammer damage.

Reduced Axe Spawn Rate: 10% -> 5%.

**

SKINS

**

New Skins added:



Spy Skin

Can Skin

**

GENERAL

**

Added several tips that appear during loading screens to help new players to understand the mechanics of the game.

Added a Warning Message to the customize match settings that only affects you locally.

Added a button that allows you to copy directly the room code to your clipboard.

Adjusted the Pirates Map Stormy Variation to avoid players being killed only for touching a little bit the water.

Added a Warning Message that disconnects you from the server if you are using an older client version that doesn't match the current server version.

Fixed a bug that prevented the player to pass through a pickable object while already holding an object.

About 8 Players Local

Some players have been reporting that 8 players in local mode is not supported natively. For now the best approach we have found to solve this is by disabling X-Input.

To do that, open your steam client and search for:

Settings -> Controller -> External Gamepad Settings -> Enable Xbox Extended Feature Support.

And by enabling this feature, you should be able to play the game with more than 4 controllers for now. If you still can't play with 8 controllers by enabling this feature please report it on the forum or in the discord server.

Hope you have great fights, see you in the next update.