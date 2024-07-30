Ancient Cities Summer Update HOTFIX

v 1.0.2.90 Summer update HOTFIX

The summer hotfix you've been waiting for! We have improved the optimization, some reported bugs fixes and we have linked the temperature to the crop growth in the farms. We have also improved the mechanics of the impossibility to graze based on humidity, snow and waterlogged terrain. In addition, wooden trails now function as logical, constructible paths!

LATEST CHANGES & FIXES

Tweaked farm temperature report and yield per region and difficulty.

Tweaked service spots placement, visualization and selection.

Increased historical years pace related to configured game speed.

Increased speed of knowledge learning by performing tasks.

Increased the size of some resource and tool piles.

Increased insertion of new resources on the map as the tribe grows.

Improved detection and notification of hardware below minimum requirements.

Improved bury behavior to choose other tomb when needed.

Optimized generation of highlighted areas used in some interface modes.

Fixed crash when a body decays completly while transporting it.

Fixed rare crash when creating tasks very early in the game.

Fixed some game notifications not showing their texts.

Fixed user interface sliders coherence and precision.

Fixed crash in the guided tutorial when no sound device available.

CHANGES:

Included temperature adequation report for crops on farms.

Included wooden trails as a service and priorized over other trails.

Included log and stone roundhouses.

Included localized audios for the guided tutorial.

Included the option to create a new empty mod.

Included new textures for artic rabbits.

Included VSync option in the graphics menu.

Improved user interface design, coherence and integration.

Improved regional map visuals and trading & raiding mechanics.

Improved visuals for terrain, plants and trees based on season and humidity.

Improved river trajectories, mouths and crossings.

Improved shadowing performance and visuals.

Improved shader loading process.

Tweaked wild animals and resources distribution by difficulty level.

Tweaked building stones and mud requirements.

Tweaked graze lack report for each region and included moisture report.

Tweaked unrest effect from lack of tombs and lack of proper housing.

Increased domestic animals from migrants.

Increased movement speed in roads.

Increased speed for the skip night feature.

FIXES:

Fixed AMD water lighting flickering.

Fixed rendering issue degrading performance.

Fixed mod loading even though it was obsolete.

Fixed fishing orders when knowledge lost.

Fixed freeze when migrating with several thousands of resources.

Fixed crash when migrating in very specific conditions.

Fixed passage tomb, mud house and long house visuals.

Fixed sea level warning from later Mesolithic.

Fixed disappearing humans when raiding while migrating.

Fixed waiting too much for a crafting spot.

Fixed Mesolithic migrants with animals.

Fixed trees with resources growing outside the playing area.

Fixed innaccesible buildings when maintenance.

