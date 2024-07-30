A week of celebrations!

Firstly, starting now Painting Werther is available in a new language.

And it will be... Turkish!

Thank you so much to İpek Keçeci for reaching out to us and making it a reality.

Next, Painting Werther will be travelling to Germany!

For the 250th anniversary, our game will be part of the in Werther Welten, a temporal exposition in Wetzlar's Romanticism Museum.

This is the German town where the real world events transpired that inspired Goethe to write his novel!

It will be from September 2024 to January 2025, so if you are able don't miss out on the opportunity!



And finally, Pink Gum is celebrating it's 5th birthday!

5 years from the release our first project, and we are still as excited with game dev as the first day we began!

Let's all sing happy birthday to our little Pink game with a discount!!

We are still working on new projects and we are very thankful for your patience and support!

See you soon!