So, as per this -- “The game will be absolutely free during the first part of Early Access. The price will increase gradually... but not by a whole lot. The earlier you grab it, the cheaper it will be!”

-- the full game is still free-to-keep for a little bit, but it'll be forked into a demo soon. The demo will have all of the levels currently in the full game, but the full game will have even more. So grab it for free while you can!